Helsinn Group and Angelini support Satellite Symposium at MASCC/ISOO 2018 Annual Meeting Leading cancer supportive care experts in oncology explore how to provide the best care for patients by discussing the importance of improving adherence to antiemetic guidelines and addressing the improper use of antiemetic treatment Lugano, Switzerland, and Rome, Italy; June 26, 2018 -- Helsinn, a Swiss pharmaceutical group focused on building quality cancer care products, and Angelini, a Private International Group leader in both healthcare and wellbeing solutions, today announced they are supporting an educational satellite symposium entitled: "Taking control of CINV: update and perspectives on antiemetic usage and strategies"; at the MASCC/ISOO 2018 Annual Meeting in Vienna, Austria, taking place 28 - 30 June 2018. The symposium will be held on Friday 29 June 2018, 12:35 -- 14:05, Strauss 3 Hall, Messe Wein Exhibition & Congress Center, Vienna, Austria. This educational symposium brings together a panel of leading experts in cancer supportive care to discuss some of the key issues and challenges in achieving control of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV). This interactive programme will highlight the importance of improving adherence to antiemetic guidelines in order to reduce the non-compliant use of antiemetic treatment. The event is designed to: -- raise awareness on the importance of adherence to antiemetic guidelines in improving CINV control; -- review the proper use of NK1 receptor antagonists in specific cancer settings; -- discuss strategies to improve guidelines adherence and achieve CINV control particularly in regimens requiring NK1 receptor antagonists Florian Scotté, MD, PhD, Foch Hospital, Cancerology and Supportive Care Department, said: "Chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting is one of the most feared and debilitating side effect of chemotherapy treatment affecting patients with cancer, with a great impact on their quality of life. However, the impact of this side effect can be mitigated also through adherence to antiemetic guidelines recommendations and addressing the improper use of antiemetic treatments available. I look forward to chairing this panel of leading experts that are all working towards improving the quality of life of every patient suffering from cancer." Riccardo Braglia, Helsinn Group Vice Chairman and CEO, commented: "At Helsinn, we remain dedicated to improving the quality of life and general well-being of cancer patients. We are delighted to bring together leading experts to discuss and educate on how to adhere to antiemetic guidelines and addressing the non-compliant use of antiemetic treatment is an important part of ensuring cancer patients' can have the best possible quality of life." "At Angelini we are proud to join forces with Helsinn setting up for a truly outstanding educational event on Cancer Supportive Care. Enhancing patients' ability to cope with their cancer and its therapy through comprehensive disease management, including pain and emesis control, is a clear goal for all of us." said Mr. Gianluigi Frozzi, CEO of Angelini. About the Helsinn Group Helsinn is a privately owned pharmaceutical group with an extensive portfolio of marketed cancer care products and a robust drug development pipeline. Since 1976, Helsinn has been improving the everyday lives of patients, guided by core family values of respect, integrity and quality. The Group works across pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices and nutritional supplements and has expertise in research, development, manufacture and the commercialization of therapeutic and supportive care products for cancer, pain and inflammation and gastroenterology. In 2016, Helsinn created the Helsinn Investment Fund to support early-stage investment opportunities in areas of unmet patient need. The company is headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland, with operating subsidiaries in Switzerland, Ireland, the U.S., Monaco and China, as well as a product presence in approximately 190 countries globally. About Angelini Angelini is a Private International Group leader in both healthcare and wellbeing solutions. Established in Italy in the early 1900s, Pharma has operations in 20 countries and worldwide distribution of diverse prescription medicines and consumer healthcare products. The group employs about 3,000 people with an annual turnover of more than 870 million Euros. Angelini is an "integrated pharmaceutical company" with extensive R&D programs, world-class manufacturing and marketing of active ingredients, brand-name drugs, pharmaceutical equivalents and nutraceuticals. Angelini is strongly committed to help patients and their caregivers fighting illnesses with continuous efforts and focus on the areas of Inflammation, Chronic and Acute Pain, Neuroscience and Hospital-Specialty Care. For more information: Helsinn Group Media Contact Paola Bonvicini Group Head of Communication Lugano, Switzerland Tel: +41 (0) 91 985 21 21 Info-hhc@helsinn.com https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=W62CGNdBTRgY6zKlTplUf4U0in0H2m6xYWnl8FKX3ze3rjs_fRpKSRy-MoBuUS72yRRJiNZ27k3rQBdxpZ0Gkc65KOA1R8dDTiMw5hg7x_Q= For more information, please visit www.helsinn.com and follow us on https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=uKPjzCrZC5tZMN-4600heWz0QxlDs4z2eyeSqx6-l9qo5zOUqxsb6_kBcTPwQ0y-69laJrye3z2A6FgcB3pk0g== Twitter, https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=mVP3mGTjulmcQER1le8ugQu-R7QUgn_c16utX7KMPHk0vTkWaJNWshmoGvqjTgkiIHoPfEyqq6yfWFJwleRM5p0Yvffo9jTWIoZtt0iRxko= LinkedIn and https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=4GCWWIf1dj1dtReRoCiGr0eLfJA5z79256KNc6Hud_TadCA-VomrpBxx63aLfNm8KqvpVlCAbr9DxOr5qTzJ7g== Vimeo. Angelini Media Contact Fabio Pieroni Head of Pharma HQ External Communication Tel: +39 06 91045443 f.pieroni@angelini.it https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=73wSoVYqVxPJvscFBodakxjjdKHaVW_K6ChOenAHZWOFDHR0P9BGMO1jexXRf4XTyfyVrsIjg3lpuksc-fGL6V9ZSNbCv8BNCioIRWY8Iqo=

June 26, 2018 04:00 ET (08:00 GMT)