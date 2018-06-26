

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks ended mixed on Tuesday amid conflicting signals from the Trump administration over proposed restrictions on foreign investment in U.S. technology companies.



U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Twitter Monday that reports on investment restrictions by The Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg news are 'false, fake news'.



But Mnuchin said in a statement that a forthcoming announcement would not be aimed solely at China but will apply to all countries that are trying to steal American technology.



Further confusing matters, White House economic advisor Peter Navarro told CNBC that the Trump administration currently doesn't have any specific countries targeted.



China's Shanghai Composite index fell 14.83 points or 0.52 percent to 2,844.51 ahead of manufacturing and non-manufacturing data due on Saturday. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index eased 0.28 percent to close at 28,881.



Japanese shares finished marginally higher after hitting 3-1/2-week lows earlier in the day on concerns over a deepening trade row between the United States and major economies. The Nikkei average ended little changed at 22,342 while the broader Topix index closed 0.16 percent higher at 1,731.07.



Department store operator Takashimaya advanced 1.8 percent after it reported a 5.7 percent rise in Q1 operating profit. Large-cap stocks succumbed to selling pressure, with Fast Retailing and SoftBank ending down 2.8 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively. Discount clothing chain Shimamura plunged 15.7 percent on disappointing first-quarter results.



Australian markets fell modestly as weaker commodity prices pulled down material stocks, offsetting gains in the banking sector.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 12.80 points or 0.21 percent to 6,197.60 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 16.60 points or 0.26 percent at 6,292.10.



Mining giant BHP Billiton fell over 1 percent after it signed a deal with Brazilian authorities to settle lawsuits over a 2015 dam disaster. Rival Rio Tinto, Fortescue Metals Group, South32 and BlueScope Steel lost 1-3 percent.



Healthcare stocks also retreated, with CSL and Cochlear declining 0.7 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively.



Woodside Petroleum dropped 1 percent and Santos shed 0.8 percent after oil prices fell overnight.



Banks ANZ, Commonwealth and NAB closed up between 0.4 percent and 0.9 percent after falling heavily in the previous session.



In economic news, Australia's consumer confidence weakened for the second straight time during the week ended June 24, a weekly survey compiled by the ANZ bank and Roy Morgan Research showed. The consumer confidence index dropped to 121.4 from 122.1 in the preceding week.



Seoul stocks fell amid selling by foreign investors as Trump's trade war with the rest of the world raged on. The benchmark Kospi slid 6.96 points or 0.3 percent to 2,350.92.



LG Display tumbled 3.2 percent on expectations that its loss will increase significantly in the second quarter. Steelmaker Posco lost 3.4 percent and rival Hyundai Steel declined 2.8 percent.



On the economic front, South Korea's composite consumer sentiment index came in at 105.5 in June, the Bank of Korea said - down from 107.9 in May.



New Zealand shares finished marginally lower as investors moved to the sidelines ahead of Thursday's monetary policy decision.



Benchmark indexes in India, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore were up between 0.1 percent and 0.3 percent while the Taiwan Weighted fell 0.4 percent.



Overnight, U.S. stocks fell sharply as investors fretted about rising tensions between the U.S. and its key partners.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.3 percent to end lower for the ninth time in ten sessions and the S&P 500 shed 1.4 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite tumbled as much as 2.1 percent.



