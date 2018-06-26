HSL's innovation contest seeks new mobility services for the metropolitan area. The contest is open until 4 September.

HSL has launched an IdeaLab contest seeking new services in the area of future mobility services and services supporting mobility. The aim is to make new smart mobility services quickly available for passengers in the HSL area. The contest is open to both existing products and concepts that can be quickly piloted together with HSL.

"We are looking for services that excite people and make the day-to-day lives and journeys of the region's residents and people visiting the region easy. We want to find solutions that complement or modernize HSL's current service portfolio," says Mari Flink, HSL's Director of Customer Experience and Sales.

The call for competition and entry instructions are available at https://www.hsl.fi/idealab. Entries to the contest will close on 4 September 2018.

The contest seeks to find at least 2-3 new services. HSL is offering one million euros for piloting the services. The pilot partners and HSL will conduct 3-6 month pilots at the end of this year and during next year.

"The new services may be, for example, last mile solutions, travel chain combination services, ridepooling or ridesharing services or services that reduce people's need to travel. The solution can also be something completely new. The important thing is that the service introduces something new in the HSL area," says Jemina Uusitalo, HSL's MaaS Project Manager.

HSL's customers make a million journeys per day. The Helsinki region can act as pilot market, from where the pilots can be scaled up.

"We want to support agile development of smart mobility services. The best results are achieved by working together. Together with our customers and partners we can find new services that make people's day-to-day lives easier. The aim is that after the pilot, both the company whose service is piloted, HSL and our member municipalities share a common will to continue providing the services," says Uusitalo.

Read more and participate in the contest by 4 September 2018 at https://www.hsl.fi/idealab.

