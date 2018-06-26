Henley & Partners, the global leader in residence and citizenship planning, today announces the appointment of Dr. Diego Acosta to its Board of Advisors. The firm's Board of Advisors is an important strategic body that advises and consults senior management on key decisions, new business ventures, and philanthropic initiatives. Dr. Acosta's special area of focus and counsel will be developments in Latin America in the field of regional migration law, new migration laws, and investment migration.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180626005160/en/

Acclaimed Legal Scholar Dr. Diego Acosta is appointed to Henley Partners Board of Advisors (Photo: Henley Partners)

Dr. Acosta is an internationally well-known expert in the field of comparative migration law and is Associate Professor of European and Migration Law at the University of Bristol. He has authored over 40 publications, including two monographs and three co-edited books. His work has also appeared in the most important journals in his field, including International Migration Review, European Law Review,Columbia Journal of Transnational Law, European Law Journal, and European Journal of Migration and Law

Dr. Acosta's most recent book, entitled The National versus the Foreigner in South America, was published last month by Cambridge University Press. The book provides a critical examination of migration and citizenship laws, looking at how the categories of 'the national' and 'the foreigner' have been legally constructed in ten South American countries over the past two hundred years.

Commenting on his appointment, Dr. Acosta said, "It is a great honor to be asked to be an advisor to Henley Partners, a firm that is leading the way towards responsible and sustainable models of investment migration and global citizenship."

Dr. Acosta is regularly invited to present his work at international conferences and has consulted on the subject of migration law for international organizations, governments, political parties, law firms, and NGOs in Europe, South America, and Africa, including the European Union, the International Centre on Migration Policy Development, and Brazil's Ministry of Labor, among others.

Dr. Christian H. Kälin, Group Chairman of Henley Partners, says, "Dr. Acosta brings invaluable global experience and intellectual expertise to our firm. His in-depth understanding of the global migration and legal landscape is extensive, while his specialist knowledge of the Latin American region will be particularly appreciated by all of us at Henley & Partners."

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180626005160/en/

Contacts:

Media

Sarah Nicklin, +27 21 850 0524

Group Public Relations Manager

sarah.nicklin@henleyglobal.com