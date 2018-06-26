Over 50s UK insurance provider employing Guidewire systems to enhance business efficiencies and offer flexible customer service

Saga Services Ltd ("Saga"), a leading UK provider of insurance solutions to the over 50s, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), a provider of software products to general insurers, today announced that Saga has deployed Guidewire Core, Data, and Digital products to modernize its systems, transform its business operations, enable innovation and enhance customer service. Implementation is planned on a phased basis, with its motor business deployed already, home insurance due in early 2019, and other lines of business to follow. Migration is taking place on policy renewal.

"We embarked on transforming our existing systems with a view to being able to integrate with modern technology as well as reducing maintenance costs," said Gary Duggan, CEO, Saga Services. "The Guidewire platform will allow us to achieve this ambition and provide efficiencies across our business."

Guidewire's Core, Data, and Digital products are enabling Saga to:

Enhance agent/customer experience by providing more flexible user journeys and more meaningful customer engagement;

Improve operational efficiencies by streamlining and standardizing processes on a modern software technology platform;

Increase responsiveness by reducing time to market for new and improved products, and

Provide a single view of data to users across the organization.

"Our aim is to continually improve the quality of service we offer our customers," commented Julius Christmas, Group IT Director, Saga. "Our new system supports this goal by allowing us to be more proactive and adaptable in accommodating changing customer need and tailoring our service to meet their requirements."

"We congratulate Saga on their successful deployment of Guidewire Core, Data, and Digital products," said Sheridon Glenn, vice president, Field Consulting, EMEA, Guidewire Software. "As a trusted UK brand, acknowledged for high levels of customer service, we appreciate their focus on transformation across all their business lines, and continued goal to provide excellent products and services."

Saga has deployed Guidewire PolicyCenter, Guidewire Client Data Management, Guidewire Rating Management, and Guidewire BillingCenter, as its policy administration, underwriting, client data, rating, and billing management systems. It has also implemented Guidewire DataHub as its enterprise data management solution, as well as Guidewire CustomerEngage Quote and Buy and Guidewire CustomerEngage Account Management to enhance the digital experience of its customers.

About Saga

Saga is a specialist in the provision of products and services for life after 50. The Saga brand is one of the most recognised and trusted brands in the UK and is known for its high level of customer service and its high quality, award winning products and services including cruises and holidays, insurance, personal finance and publishing: www.saga.co.uk

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire delivers the software that general insurers need to adapt and succeed in a time of rapid industry change. We combine three elements core operations, data and analytics, and digital engagement into a technology platform that enhances insurers' ability to engage and empower their customers and employees. More than 300 general insurers around the world have selected Guidewire. For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com. Follow us on twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

