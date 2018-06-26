Wirecard's Mobile Payment App boon Now Available for all Android Users in Germany Via Google Pay

MUNICH, June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

- boon from Wirecard launches new Android app including digital Mastercard for Google Pay in Germany-independentlyof the user's bank

Wirecard's mobile payment solution boon is now available for download from the Google Play Store as Google Pay is launched in Germany today - allowing users to benefit from a fully digital app, regardless of which bank they are with.

Google Pay is a secure mobile payment solution for contactless payments at the POS, for in-app payments and online shopping, which is now available for German users: customers can simply add their digital boon Mastercard to Google Pay via the boon app and use it for payments. In this regard, boon allows all Android smartphone users to register for secure payments via boon and Google Pay in just a few minutes.

Georg von Waldenfels, Executive Vice President Consumer Solutions at Wirecard: "We are very excited about this new collaboration with Google. We welcome the launch of Google Pay in Germany today and the new impetus it will provide, together with boon, to the mobile payment industry in Germany."

Arne Pache, Vice President Digital Payments & Labs at Mastercard, adds: "We are delighted to offer all Android users in Germany even greater mobile payment possibilities together with boon and Google Pay. Contactless payments with a digital Mastercard and a smartphone is not only very convenient, but it is also secure, as no personal account or card data is stored or transferred."

In Germany, boon has been available since 2015 for Android devices, as well as in Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, Austria and Spain. With the integration of Google Pay, Android users can now use boon even faster and conveniently than ever before. Users simply take their mobile device, hold it to the POS terminal - without even having to open up the app - and the payment is complete.

boon can be loaded with any Visa or Mastercard or by bank transfer. This is a huge benefit, above all for consumers who do not own a credit card from a bank which supports Google Pay. Furthermore, boon facilitates real-time P2P payments between boon users.

boon is the fastest growing mobile payment solution in Europe and is the industry's first fully digital mobile payment solution that can be used independently of banks and telecommunications providers. The app runs on both the Android operating system and iOS. The latter version of boon is already available in the UK, France, Italy, Ireland, Switzerland and Spain.

For further information, please see: http://www.boonpayment.com

Download the new boon app from the Google Play Store.

About Wirecard:

Wirecard (GER: WDI) is one of the world's fastest growing digital platforms in the area of financial commerce. We provide both corporate clients and consumers with a constantly expanding ecosystem of real-time value-added services built around innovative digital payments by using an integrated B2B2C approach. This ecosystem concentrates on the areas payment and risk, retail and transaction banking, loyalty and coupon programmes in addition to data analytics and conversion rate enhancement across all sales channels (online, mobile, ePOS). Wirecard operates regulated financial institutions in several key markets, in addition to holding issuing and acquiring licenses from all major payment and card networks. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060). Visit us on http://www.wirecard.com, follow us on Twitter @wirecard and on Facebook @wirecardgroup.

About Mastercard:

Mastercard (NYSE: MA) is an international technology company in the global payments industry. We operate the world's fastest payments processing network, connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 210 countries and territories. Mastercard products and solutions make everyday commerce activities - such as shopping, traveling, running a business and managing finances - easier, more secure and more efficient for everyone. Follow us on Twitter @MastercardDE, join the discussion on the "Beyond the Transaction" blog and subscribe for the latest news on the Engagement Bureau.

Wirecard media contact:

Wirecard AG

Jana Tilz

Tel.: +49(0)89-4424-1363

Email: jana.tilz@wirecard.com