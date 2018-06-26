U.K.-Germany based Oxford PV has announced the achievement of 27.3% efficiency on its perovskite-silicon tandem cell. The record has been confirmed by the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (ISE).With its perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell, Oxford PV has reached an efficiency of 27.3% on a cell measuring 1cm². The company notes that this exceeds the world record efficiency of 26.7% for a single junction silicon solar cell. While the cell is much smaller than those seen in commercial solar applications, Oxford PV points out that it has achieved similar results on 'full size' cells ...

