

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German markets rose modestly on Tuesday as bargain hunters lapped up battered shares amid conflicting signals from the Trump administration over proposed restrictions on foreign investment in U.S. technology companies.



The benchmark DAX was up 50 points or 0.41 percent at 12,321 in opening deals after plunging as much as 2.5 percent the previous day.



Banks rebounded from the previous session's selloff, with Commerzbank rising 0.3 percent and Deutsche Bank gaining 0.7 percent.



Automakers traded mixed. Daimler climbed 1.3 percent and Volkswagen gained 0.4 percent, while BMW shed 0.7 percent.



