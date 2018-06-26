Hair and Body Mist Market Will Rise due to Increasing Awareness About Skincare and Hair Care Among the Consumers: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Hair and Body Mist Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope and its applications are increasing across the globe. The factors that propel the growth of the Hair and Body Mist Market include increasing demand, rise in disposable income, growth in distribution channels, rapid urbanization & industrialization, and technical innovations. On the other hand, there are also factors that may hamper the growth of the market such as increasing awareness among consumers regarding the side effects of synthetic ingredients. Hair and Body Mist Market is classified on the basis of product type, distribution channel and geography. Hair and Body Mist Market is classified on the basis of product type as body mist and hair mist.

Among the product type, body mist is projected to account a major share of the Hair and Body Mist Market. Hair and Body Mist Market is classified on the basis of distribution channel as specialty stores, online stores, supermarket and others. Hair and Body Mist Market is classified on the basis of geography as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan and Middle East and Africa. The North American region consists of the U.S., and Canada. Latin America region consists of Mexico and Brazil. The Western European region consists of Germany, Italy, France, England and Spain. The Eastern European region consists of Poland and Russia. Asia Pacific region consists of China, India, ASEAN, and Australia & New Zealand. The Middle East and Africa region consists of GCC, South Africa and North Africa.

In case of geographical region, North America is projected to account a major share of the Hair and Body Mist Market. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to show significant growth rates in the Hair and Body Mist Market. The key factors that attribute to the growth of this region is due to increasing demand, growing population, rise in disposable income and increase in purchasing power. Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the Hair and Body Mist Market include Chanel, Shiseido, L Brands, L'Oréal, Estée Lauder, and LVMH. The other prominent players operating in the Hair and Body Mist Market include Amway, Cadiveu Professional USA, Edgewell Personal Care, Helen of Troy, Chatters Canada, World Hair Cosmetics, Combe, Godrej Consumer Products, Mary Kay, Tom's of Maine, Conair, Johnson & Johnson, O Boticário, Unilever, Burberry, Procter & Gamble, Henkel, Avon Products, Marchesa, Kao, Coty, Revlon, and others.

