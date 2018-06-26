Patrick Baeuerle, Ph.D., a pioneer of T cell engaging therapies and executive partner at life sciences venture firm MPM Capital, will give a keynote presentation about next-generation immuno-oncology therapies from Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. at the upcoming European Congress on Biotechnology (ECB) on Tuesday, July 3 from 10:30 to 11:00 a.m. CEST in Geneva, Switzerland.

Dr. Baeuerle co-founded Harpoon Therapeutics in 2015 with a vision to build an innovative class of T cell engaging therapeutics optimized to achieve superior efficacy in penetrating solid tumors as an "off-the-shelf" T cell therapy. T cell engagers are unique in their ability to redirect lysis independently of T cell receptor (TCR) specificity and recognition of human leukocyte antigen (HLA) peptide antigen the loss of which being a frequent mechanism by which cancer cells escape T cell recognition.

His presentation, entitled "TriTAC: A novel therapy to treat cancer," will focus on compelling preclinical data from Harpoon's TriTAC technology that underscores its potential to overcome the limitations and liabilities of existing T cell-engaging antibody therapies.

Supported by investments led by MPM and the UBS Oncology Impact Fund (OIF) managed by MPM, Harpoon Therapeutics anticipates launching two TriTAC programs in the clinic within the year. The company's lead candidate, HPN424, targets prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) and will be investigated for use in the treatment of patients with prostate cancer. Its second product candidate, HPN536, targets mesothelin and will be investigated for use in the treatment of patients with a variety of solid tumors.

Dr. Baeuerle, an immunologist by training, is known for his role in the development of the first bispecific T cell engager (BiTE) for hematologic malignancies, Blincyto (blinatumomab), which was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in less than 3 months in 2014 -- the fastest FDA approval for a cancer drug ever. In 2015, he joined MPM and since then has co-founded six companies with MPM and the UBS OIF in his continued pursuit of novel immunotherapies for cancer.

The ECB is the leading congress for academic and industrial biotechnologists in Europe and the flagship biennial event of the European Federation of Biotechnology. For complete details, please visit www.ecb2018.com.

