Distribution network operator, UK Power Networks is on track to launch what it says is London's first virtual power plant (VPP). To this end, batteries will be installed on around 40 homes in the U.K. capital.Following a trial this February - where battery manufacturer and power aggregator, Powervault and UK Power Networks reportedly saw a 60% reduction in household evening demand through the remote discharge of 45 battery systems in customers' homes - the two will now work together to create the U.K. capital's first VPP. To achieve this, UK Power Networks will install a fleet of battery systems ...

