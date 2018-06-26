

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares rose on Tuesday after heavy losses the previous day on concerns over growing threats to global trade.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 39 points or 0.52 percent at 7,548 in late opening deals after closing 2.2 percent lower in the previous session.



BP Plc climbed 0.8 percent and Tullow Oil rallied 1.3 percent as oil prices gained ground on uncertainty over Libyan crude exports.



Sainsburys dropped 1.7 percent and Tesco fell 1.2 percent after research firm Kantar Worldpanel published grocery market share data for the 12 weeks to June 17.



Satellite operator Inmarsat slumped 5.4 percent after France's Eutelsat said it does not intend to make an offer for the British firm.



