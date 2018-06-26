

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks rose modestly on Tuesday as bargain hunters lapped up battered shares amid conflicting signals from the Trump administration over proposed restrictions on foreign investment in U.S. technology companies.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up 0.4 percent at 378.52 in late opening deals after having lost as much as 2 percent in the previous session.



The German DAX, France's CAC 40 index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 were up between half a percent and 0.6 percent.



Eutelsat shares jumped more than 2 percent in Paris after the satellite group ruled out a bid for British firm Inmarsat. The latter's share price slumped 5.6 percent.



French payments processor Ingenico soared almost 7 percent on a Bloomberg report that several private equity firms are setting their sights on the company.



Eurofins, a global leader in bio-analysis, rallied 6 percent after raising its revenue guidance for the year.



Sainsburys dropped 1.7 percent in London and Tesco fell 1.2 percent after research firm Kantar Worldpanel published grocery market share data for the 12 weeks to June 17.



