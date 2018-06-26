

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lennar Corp. (LEN.B) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $310.26 million, or $0.94 per share. This compares with $213.65 million, or $0.89 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 67.5% to $5.46 billion from $3.26 billion last year.



Lennar Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $310.26 Mln. vs. $213.65 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.94 vs. $0.89 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $5.46 Bln vs. $3.26 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX