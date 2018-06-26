BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK COMMODITIES INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc at close of business on 25 June 2018 were: 84.27p Capital only 84.65p Including current year income XD Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date. 3. Following the Buyback of 232,179 ordinary shares on 22 June 2018, the Company now has 116,910,169 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding 2,055,831 Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury). 4. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).