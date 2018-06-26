Through the consultation, the U.S. aims to settle the dispute over the 30% import tariffs, introduced under Section 201.The U.S. has responded to a request from the EU, China, Malaysia and Thailand to enter into joint consultations on the import tariffs for PV products. At the end of January, U.S. President Donald Trump set tariffs of 30% for imports of PV products to the U.S. under Section 201. Monday's WTO release shows that the U.S. has now accepted the request submitted to the Dispute Settlement Body (DSB) by the EU, China, Malaysia and Thailand, to join the consultations already underway ...

