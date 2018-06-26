

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's producer price inflation accelerated further in May to the highest level in twelve months, figures from Statistics Sweden showed Thursday.



Producer prices climbed 6.3 percent year-over-year May, faster than April's 4.9 percent increase. The measure has been rising since October 2016.



Moreover, this was the highest PPI inflation since May last year, when prices had grown 7.2 percent.



Prices on the export and the import market grew by 7.8 percent and 9.6 percent, respectively in May from a year ago. The price index for domestic supply registered an increase of 7.4 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices went up 1.4 percent from April, when it increased by 0.6 percent.



