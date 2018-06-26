Attachment in the Lithuanian version of release corrected. The Lithuanian electricity transmission system operator LITGRID AB (hereinafter referred to as the Company) hereby notifies that, on 25 June 2018, it concluded a contract for a subordinated loan in the amount of EUR 1.0 million to be granted to UAB "TETAS". The three-year loan will be granted for investment and working capital financing. According to the Article 37(2)7 of the Republic of Lithuania Law on Companies, the Resolution of the Board of the Company on granting the subordinated loan to UAB "TETAS" and the key terms and conditions of the transaction specified in the contract were approved on 20 June 2018 by the Supervisory Council of the parent company UAB "EPSO-G" based on the opinion of the Audit Committee of UAB "EPSO-G" stating that the transaction is fair and can be carried out (the opinion is attached hereto (corrected in Lithuanian language)). The individual authorised by Litgrid AB to provide additional information: Jurga Eivaite Head of Communication Division phone. +370 616 35731 e-mail: jurga.eivaite@litgrid.eu Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=684055