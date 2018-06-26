Neuromod Devices Limited ("Neuromod"), an Irish medical technology company specialising in non-invasive neuromodulation technologies, is pleased to announce that Mr. Christopher M. Smith is a Strategic Advisor to the Board as of June 1st, 2018 and will join the company's Board of Directors from January 3rd, 2019.

Mr. Smith comes to Neuromod's Board with an exemplary track record of leadership in the hearing and medical devices sectors. In January 2018, after 14 years with the company, Mr. Smith retired from his role as Chief Executive Officer and Director of Cochlear Ltd (COH.ASX), the global leader in cochlear implantation technology. During his time at the helm of Cochlear, Mr. Smith oversaw a period of substantial growth reaching annual sales in excess of AUD 1 billion dollars and the market cap of the company grow to AUD 10 billion (USD 7.5 billion).

Dr. Manus Rogan, Chair of the Board of Neuromod commented, "We are delighted to welcome Chris to the Company. Neuromod will benefit from his track record guiding companies through rapid growth in the medical device and hearing sectors."

Prior to Cochlear, Mr. Smith held roles as CEO in Residence with Warburg Pincus and as Group President of Gyrus Group in Reading, England, a market leader in surgical products. Mr Smith has previously served on the board of directors of publicly-listed Xtent Inc. as well as Startek Inc, Universal Biosensors, Gyrus Group Plc, and notably Acclarent Inc., a private ENT-focused medical device company that was acquired by Johnson Johnson. Mr. Smith holds a BS from Texas A&M University.

Welcoming the appointment, Dr. Ross O'Neill, CEO of Neuromod said: "Chris is a recognised global leader in the hearing industry who is joining us at an exciting point in Neuromod's evolution. We expect to conclude the second phase of the TENT-A clinical trial later this year and are excited to convert the promise of clinical data into a meaningful therapeutic option for the many patients with tinnitus anxiously awaiting effective, safe and convenient treatments. I look forward to working with Chris to bring this important intervention to market."

Mr. Smith responded: "Tinnitus continues to be one of the largest and most poorly served needs in audiology and hearing. Neuromod are taking an innovative, science-driven and rigorous approach to developing a solution to this large problem. I see in Neuromod's people and innovative approach the potential for transformative patient impact. I am excited to be part of their endeavour."

About Neuromod Devices Limited

Neuromod, headquartered in the Digital Hub, Dublin, Ireland, is an emerging medical technology company, specialising in the design and development of neuromodulation technologies to address the clinical needs of underserved patient populations who live with chronic and debilitating conditions. The company was founded in 2010, by Dr. Ross O'Neill, as a spin-out from Maynooth University. The lead application of Neuromod's technology is in the field of tinnitus, where Neuromod is conducting extensive clinical trials to confirm the efficacy of its non-invasive neuromodulation platform in this common disorder for which no standard of care has yet been established. Tinnitus affects between 10 and 15% of the global population, and the lives of at least 1 in every 100 people worldwide are severely compromised because of the incessant nature of the illusory sound that is often described as a ringing or buzzing in the ears.

