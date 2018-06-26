During the 2018 Farnborough International Airshow, ITT will highlight innovative, highly engineered products designed to meet the most challenging aerospace applications.

ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT), and its Aerospace Controls, Cannon and Enidine brands will showcase a wide-ranging portfolio of innovative aerospace solutions at the 2018 Farnborough International Airshow, July 16-20. The company will highlight its interconnect, motion, flow and environmental control solutions in Hall 4, Booth 4455 of the Farnborough Show Centre in Farnborough, England.

ITT has a deep portfolio of innovative technologies custom engineered to meet the needs of modern aircraft manufacturers. These solutions ensure efficient, reliable operation of critical systems and enhance the in-flight experience for passengers and crew.

"At ITT, we enable the next generation of flight by looking for unexpected ways to solve the complex application challenges of today's modern aircraft," said Farrokh Batliwala, president of ITT's Connect and Control Technologies business. "Partnering closely with our customers' engineering teams and leveraging the diversity of our product portfolio, we are able to deliver innovative, dependable solutions that meet our customers' requirements for reliability, performance, quality and safety. We look forward to showcasing our array of innovative, proven solutions at the Farnborough International Airshow."

ITT's Aerospace Controls, Cannon and Enidine brands have a combined 200 years of experience in aircraft component manufacturing. Our comprehensive portfolio of proven aerospace technologies and solutions offer reliable and efficient performance even in the harshest operating environments.

Aerospace Controls provides innovative technologies such as environmental control systems, switches, actuators and fluid controls that offer the widest range of air, temperature, fuel and water management in the aerospace industry.

provides innovative technologies such as environmental control systems, switches, actuators and fluid controls that offer the widest range of air, temperature, fuel and water management in the aerospace industry. Cannon is a global leader in highly engineered interconnect solutions designed to deliver reliability and performance for an improved passenger experience. From high bandwidth copper and fiber optic interconnects that support the growing demands of In-Flight Entertainment/Connectivity, to providing lightweight and space-saving connector solutions for cabin systems and avionics, we connect commercial aviation with high-speed data, power and signal solutions.

is a global leader in highly engineered interconnect solutions designed to deliver reliability and performance for an improved passenger experience. From high bandwidth copper and fiber optic interconnects that support the growing demands of In-Flight Entertainment/Connectivity, to providing lightweight and space-saving connector solutions for cabin systems and avionics, we connect commercial aviation with high-speed data, power and signal solutions. Enidine's vast array of innovative energy absorption and vibration isolation products are made from light-weight plastics and aluminum materials to increase fuel efficiency, control noise and mitigate the effects of vibration in passenger and crew spaces while improving motion control and decreasing maintenance and installation time for stowage bins, aircraft seats and component deployment systems.

ITT representatives will be available for meetings at Hall 4, Booth 4455 throughout the show. For more information, please visit www.ittaerospace.com, www.ittcannon.com and www.enidine-aviation.com

About ITT

ITT is a diversified leading manufacturer of highly engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation and industrial markets. Building on its heritage of innovation, ITT partners with its customers to deliver enduring solutions to the key industries that underpin our modern way of life. ITT is headquartered in White Plains, N.Y., with employees in more than 35 countries and sales in a total of approximately 125 countries. The company generated 2017 revenues of $2.6 billion. For more information, visit www.itt.com.

About ITT's Connect and Control Technologies Business

ITT's Connect and Control Technologies business designs and manufactures harsh-environment connectors and critical energy absorption, motion, flow and environmental control components. Through leading brands such as Aerospace Controls, BIW Connector Systems, Cannon, Compact, Enidine and Veam, the business serves customers in the aerospace, automation, defense, energy, industrial, infrastructure and transportation markets.

