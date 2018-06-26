Tiny footprint relays feature very fast operate and release times making them ideal for high speed test systems.

Pickering Electronics, the reed relay company which has pioneered miniaturisation and high performance for over 50 years, has announced industry's smallest reed relay. The Series 124 is part of Pickering's new ultra-high density 4mm2 TM reed relay range product line, which takes up the minimum board area of only 4mm x 4mm, allowing the highest packing density possible. Series 124 relays are also the lowest profile on the 4 x 4mm footprint, measuring just 9.5mm high. Devices are currently available in 1 Form A (energize to make) with options of 3 or 5 volt coils.

Series 124 reed relays feature a sputtered ruthenium switch rated at 5 watts, 0.5 amps. These are the same reed switches as used in the long-established Pickering Series 111, 111P and 117 but are orientated vertically within the package, facilitating such high density.

The relays boast very fast operate times, typically 80µs, making them ideal for high speed test systems, and due to the incredibly small size they are also suitable for very high-density applications such as A.T.E. and Semiconductor switching matrices or multiplexers.

These single pole relays are the second series to be launched within Pickering's new ultra-high-density product line Series 120 devices were released at Semicon West last year, rated up to a 1.0 Amp at 20 Watts, but with a higher profile height of 15.5mm.

To learn more about these ultra-high-density 4mm2 TM reed relays visit www.pickeringrelay.com, or visit Pickering in booth #6373 at Semicon West, July 10 12, 2018 in the Moscone Center, San Francisco.

About Pickering Electronics

Pickering Electronics was formed in January 1968, to design and manufacture high quality reed relays, intended principally for use in Instrumentation and Test equipment. Today, Pickering's Single-in-Line (SIL/SIP) range is by far the most developed in the relay industry with devices 25% the size of many competitors. These small SIL/SIP reed relays are sold in high volumes to large ATE and Semiconductor companies throughout the world.

