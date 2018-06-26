

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) announced a profit for first quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled RMB3.60 million, or RMB0.096 per share. This compares with RMB60.57 million, or RMB1.892 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $10.97 million or $0.296 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 20.9% to RMB4.57 billion from RMB5.78 billion last year.



JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $10.97 Mln. vs. $80.38 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.296 vs. $2.508 last year. -Revenue (Q1): RMB4.57 Bln vs. RMB5.78 Bln last year.



