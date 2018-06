MALTA (dpa-AFX) - Malta's producer price inflation eased for the first time in four months in May, data from the National Statistics Office reported Tuesday.



Producer prices climbed 5.6 percent year-over-year in May, slower than the 6.7 percent rise in April.



The overall PPI Inflation in May was mainly driven by a 15.7 percent surge in intermediate goods prices.



On a monthly basis, producer prices edged up 0.1 percent from April, when it increased by 0.2 percent.



