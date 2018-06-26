Starz Real Estate Launches as New European Commercial Real Estate Lending Platform

Sightway Capital and David Arzi Forming Platform to Focus on Underserved Borrowers

LONDON, June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Starz Real Estate today announced that it is launching as a new commercial real estate (CRE) lending platform providing middle-market loans across Europe. The Starz platform will offer loans to borrowers for properties that have historically been underserved by traditional bank lenders. Starz's expected loan size will range from €10-50 million with loan-to-value ratios of up to 75 percent.

Starz is led by industry veterans David Arzias the platform's Chief Executive Officer, Heather Jones as Chief Operating Officer, and Limor Shilo as Head of Loan Origination. The Starz leadership team collectively holds over 70 years of experience in the CRE industry.

The platform is sponsored by Sightway Capital, LP, a Two Sigma company focused on private equity investments. The firm employs a principal mindset and flexible capital approach to building successful business platforms with experienced operators and strategic partners.

"We are excited to be partnering with David Arzi and the Starz team to launch this commercial real estate lending platform in Europe," said Wray Thorn, Chief Investment Officer at Sightway Capital. "I'm confident in David, Heather, and Limor's ability to lead Starz and capitalize on the opportunity to build a significant franchise in this market."

Mr. Arzi has over three decades of CRE experience, and previously built and led the U.S. real estate lending business and the European CRE business at Marathon Asset Management. He is accomplished in sourcing, structuring, and negotiating CRE loans as well as analyzing, structuring, and purchasing asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities.

"I am excited to partner with Sightway as we launch this innovative new platform for commercial real estate borrowers," Mr. Arzi said. "Our experienced team is well positioned to deliver borrower-friendly financing solutions on a timely basis to this underserved market."

The Starz platform plans to provide loans to borrowers for property acquisitions and recapitalizations of existing assets. Starz also has the ability to structure future fundings for property improvements and lease-up.

"Post-financial crisis, many credit-worthy borrowers have been shut out of the European bank market," said Brandon Johnson, Investment Partner at Sightway Capital. "At the same time, underlying market fundamentals support continued demand for CRE financing. The Starz strategy is to meet the needs of these underserved borrowers."

Accompanying Mr. Arzi on the Starz leadership team are two experienced real estate leaders.

Heather Jones joined Starz following her role as COO at Deutsche Bank AG in their European Commercial Real Estate Lending platform. Over her twenty-year career she has held senior roles in CRE lending and structured finance markets. Ms. Jones brings with her a wealth of experience in creating efficient and timely transaction management processes, managing P&L and capital usage, coordinating compliance efforts, and communicating with regulators.

Limor Shilo joined Starz following her role as Director of Debt Origination at Deutsche Bank AG in their European Commercial Real Estate Lending platform. She originated, structured, and negotiated CRE debt transactions across Europe, and cemented strong relationships with private equity firms, funds, and brokers. Mrs. Shilo originated over €2.0 billion of new loans across various asset classes including development, transitional offices, retail, hospitality, and NPL financings.

About Starz Real Estate

Starz is a European commercial real estate platform led by David Arzi, in partnership with Sightway Capital. The platform is focused on filling a gap in the European CRE financing market where property owners face difficulty obtaining attractive financing in a timely and efficient manner. Starz will work with borrowers that are underserved by traditional bank lenders and properties in prominent Western European cities.

Learn more at www.starzrealestate.com

About Sightway Capital

Sightway Capital is a Two Sigma company focused on private equity investments. The firm employs a principal mindset and flexible capital approach to building successful business platforms with experienced operators and strategic partners. Sightway targets business opportunities that afford both asymmetric risk rewards and enterprise value creation over time. The firm looks for opportunities in and around several asset-intensive industries where the team has significant experience and a network of longstanding relationships.

Learn more at www.sightwaycapital.com

