London location includes delivery and account personnel, including recent hiring of Paul W. Seccombe, Ph.D.

Seccombe is the commercial lead for the United Kingdom and Europe for Arundo

Arundo's expansion into London is part of 46 percent increase in global headcount since Series A funding in January 2018

Arundo Analytics, a software company enabling advanced analytics in heavy industry, today announced its expansion to UK with an official location in London. Paul W. Seccombe, Ph.D. is joining Arundo as Commercial Lead for UK, based in London and focusing on serving Oil Gas, Power Generation, Renewables and Chemical companies in their digital transformation and advanced analytics efforts in the region. The location also includes local delivery personnel, supporting a strong customer presence in the region. Arundo recently announced several UK-based accounts, including Acteon and Coats Group plc.

"The Arundo Enterprise Suite offers industry-leading and market-unique potential for a wide range of customers across Europe -directly connecting teams of data scientists with operations engineers to develop visualization of KPIs, predictions and notifications of key operational aspects," said Seccombe. "I'm truly excited about joining the Arundo team to serve companies in the region and further develop Arundo's partner and client roster."

Despite increasing global competition, particularly from the US and China, the UK chemical sector grew 3.6 percent in 2017, and contributed £12.1B to the UK's gross value added (GVA) the year prior, according to a 2018 report from the House of Commons.

"Paul has a legacy of delivering significant enterprise sales in EMEA and an extensive background delivering business value to customers and prospects," said Edoardo Jacucci, GM EMEA Arundo. "We believe his deep experience in Oil Gas, Power, and Chemicals will expand Arundo's reach to key growth verticals in attractive markets like the UK and throughout broader Europe."

Arundo's expansion to London comes on the heels of significant personnel growth; a more than 50 percent increase in global headcount since the company's Series A $25 million initial closing in January of this year, and expansion to Calgary, Canada and Stockholm, Sweden.

About Arundo Analytics

With primary offices in Oslo, Houston, and Silicon Valley, Arundo Analytics provides cloud-based and edge-enabled software for the deployment and management of enterprise-scale industrial analytics applications. Arundo's software connects industrial data to advanced models and model insights to business decisions. This enables industrial companies to increase revenue, reduce costs and mitigate risks. In 2016, Arundo graduated from Stanford University's StartX accelerator program, and subsequently received investment from the Stanford-StartX Fund. In 2017, Arundo was named to the MIT STEX25 by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Startup Exchange (MIT STEX). MIT STEX25 recognizes select companies from a pool of more than 1,000 MIT-connected startups as being particularly well-suited for industry collaboration based on technical and commercial success. For more information, please visit www.arundo.com, or follow Arundo Analytics on Twitter @arundoanalytics.

