Aloha Slots - A Brand New Premium VIP Casino Experience From United Commissions

LONDON, June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Aloha Slots has already made a name for itself in the online casino world. Players can let the tropical setting surround them as they browse over 500 games from top providers like Microgaming, Netent, and Evolution, and spin their way to a win on the huge range of popular games available. Top players will find an exceptional VIP scheme awaiting them, where they can discover the true meaning of 'Privileged'.

Aloha Slots offers an expansive Welcome Package of up to £1,000 bonus and 100 spins. Unlike other casino welcome offers, this comprises great offers on the first three deposits, so players will feel rewarded long after they have joined. Loyalty is rewarded even further by the array of bonuses, competitions and giveaways that are constantly running on Aloha slots, meaning players will be receiving a wave of treats and rewards whenever they play.

Aloha Slots takes pride in staying ahead of the curve, and brand-new games are released every month, giving players access to the hottest new slots in the industry. These join an impressive selection of well-loved titles including Starburst, Rainbow Riches, Davinci Diamonds and the new hit Jumanji slots, so whatever their style, players are sure to find something they'll love. For lovers of casino table games, there is a range of live games on hand; Dream Catcher, Live Blackjack, Live Baccarat, and Three Card Poker are just some of the winning selections on offer.

As a member of the elite Privileged VIP scheme, players will find an ocean of perks coming their way. VIPs can expect to benefit from exclusive promotions and gifts, as well as access to a personal VIP manager. They can also enjoy faster withdrawal times, meaning winnings are in their pocket even sooner. Finally, once players are VIPs on AlohaSlots.com they're VIPs for life.

Aloha Slots Casino, is a part of United Commissions' signature brands including Moon Games, Vegas Spins, Irish Spins and Wicked Jackpots among others. The site is powered by Nektan (Gibraltar) Limited a company registered in Gibraltar and is licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission for customers in Great Britain and licensed by the Gibraltar Government for all other customers.

