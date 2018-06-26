

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR) and Reed-Union Corp. announced an agreement for Energizer to acquire Reed-Union's automotive appearance business, including the Nu Finish Car Polish and Nu Finish Scratch Doctor brands. Energizer intends to fund the acquisition through a combination of existing cash and committed debt facilities.



Reed-Union's auto appearance business has broad distribution across auto retail channels in the U.S., as well as sales into international markets such as Canada and Australia.



Alan Hoskins, Energizer's CEO, said: 'Adding the strength of the Nu Finish and Scratch Doctor brands to our existing Lexol and Eagle One products expands our auto appearance portfolio and continues our strategy of building our auto care business, both organically and through acquisitions.'



