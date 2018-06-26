Scandit Report Reveals How Post and Parcel Providers Can Use Mobile Computer Vision with Augmented Reality to Meet Growing Demands

Mobile computer vision-enabled smart devices help Post and Parcel enterprises cut costs and increase efficiency

Scandit, the leading developer of next-generation data capture technology enabled by mobile computer vision, augmented reality and machine learning, has released a point-of-view white paper, "Mobile Computer Vision in the Post and Parcel Industry," that reveals how Post and Parcel providers can scan barcodes and text with smart devices to keep up with increased parcel volume and customer expectations.

According to the Pitney Bowes Parcel Shipping Index 2017, global parcel volume grew 48% from $44 billion in 2014 to $65 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow 17-28% per year to 2021. Additionally, consumers expect to get a high level of responsiveness, with research by McKinsey and Company showing that only 23% would pay more for same-day delivery. These factors-combined with an ongoing driver shortage-make it clear that something has to change for Post and Parcel providers to be able to keep up with increasing demands on the quantity and quality of deliveries.

The white paper provides in-depth insight into how Post and Parcel organisations can use mobile computer vision-enabled data capture and augmented reality solutions running on smart devices to increase the capabilities of existing barcodes in ways that dedicated scanners cannot. The resulting benefits include reduced costs, increased efficiency and fewer human errors, the ability to meet growing end-user demands, and the protection of your investment. Examples are shown for how this can be possible in the distribution centre, at the point of delivery, and at pickup and dropoff (PUDO) locations.

By using mobile computer vision with augmented reality, Post and Parcel providers can read multiple barcodes in a single scan and then have a specific package or packages with special real-time instructions highlighted on the screen. This is not possible with the traditional dedicated scanners currently in use in most Post and Parcel enterprises today.

"Post and Parcel enterprises can't expect to use the same old technology and workflows and be successful in this explosive age of e-commerce," said Samuel Mueller, CEO of Scandit. "The powerful thing about mobile computer vision-enabled smart devices is that they empower Post and Parcel providers to take the barcode that's already on every package and turn it into a tool that saves them money and supercharges their performance and efficiency. Our new point-of-view white paper explains how to make this happen."

