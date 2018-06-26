Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 25-June-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 403.56p INCLUDING current year revenue 407.77p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 399.41p INCLUDING current year revenue 403.63p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---