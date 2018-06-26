Keystone Investment Trust Plc As at close of business on 25-June-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 2018.24p INCLUDING current year revenue 2036.49p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1968.64p INCLUDING current year revenue 1986.89p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---