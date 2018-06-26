Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2018) - Defense Technologies International Corp. (OTC Pink: DTII) is pleased to announce its subsidiary, Passive Security Scan Inc. (PSSI), held a successful exhibit at the TASBO Convention (Texas Association of School Business Officials) in Corpus Christi, Texas, on June 18-20.

TASBO is an independent, not-for-profit professional association that is dedicated to being the trusted resource for school finance and operations for schools in Texas and represents the Texas branch of ASBO Intl. (Association of School Business Officials International). This represented the first opportunity to publicly demonstrate the Passive Security Scan technology before over 1000 school board officials and other like-minded parties.

"Our successful exhibit at the TASBO convention proves that the Passive Security Scan technology is in demand by school officials. Many of those that showed interest in the Passive Portal were eager to find out more about how they could get the device into their school(s), and many potential salespeople showed similar interest marketing the portal. In addition to this, the public provided valuable feedback that will be fully utilized for our final production unit," reported PSSI's Marketing Director, Luke Hillbery.

For more information on the Passive Security Scan Technology and the Passive Portal, visit www.passivesecurityscan.com.

For more information on TASBO, visit www.tasbo.org.

The "Passive Portal" technology is based on the 'Earth's Magnetic Fields' with no emissions emitted for detection and is therefore extremely safe for any person passing through the 'Passive Portal'. The Passive Security Scan system uses highly developed field sensing technology using patented methods to sense and pin point the location of contraband detected.

We are pleased to present the Company's Subsidiary'sabout the "Passive Security Scan" Project.

Please view the VIDEO at: YouTube

