Veritas is named Worldwide Market Share Leader by Gartner in Backup and Recovery Software, Archiving Software and Management Software Defined Storage for 2017 by Revenue

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California, June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Veritas Technologies earned top worldwide market share in backup and recovery, archiving software and management software-defined storage (SDS) for 2017 by revenue, according to Gartner.1

Veritas had 24.3 percent market share in the backup software market, led by its NetBackup and Backup Exec solutions, and 11.5 percent of the market in archive software. In the management SDS category, the company maintained leading market share at 27.2 percent, while growing revenue by 7.87 percent in 2017.

Veritas has heightened its focus on ensuring customer success while sustaining a rapid pace of innovation with both existing and new solutions to help organizations solve their most complex data protection challenges.

Additionally, the need for modern software-defined storage capabilities has never been more pressing as data growth and data storage costs continue to grow exponentially. New software-defined storage innovations from Veritas enable and optimize machine learning intelligence to help customers increase their information capital through deeper levels of classification, indexing and analytics.

"New applications like artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) are driving soaring volumes of data, while data governance regulations, such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), are causing complex data protection and storage challenges for customers," said Greg Hughes, CEO, Veritas. "At Veritas, we're focused on helping our customers easily protect and manage their data," said Hughes.

The new Gartner report follows Veritas' position as a Leader in the Gartner 2017 Magic Quadrant for Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions 2 and the Gartner 2017 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Information Archiving. 3

Gartner subscribers can access the report at: here.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Veritas

Veritas Technologies empowers businesses of all sizes to discover the truth in information-their most important digital asset. Using the Veritas platform, customers can accelerate their digital transformation and solve pressing IT and business challenges including multi-cloud data management, data protection, storage optimization, compliance readiness and workload portability-with no cloud vendor lock-in. Eighty-six percent of Fortune 500 companies rely on Veritas today to reveal data insights that drive competitive advantage. Learn more at www.veritas.com or follow us on Twitter at @veritastechllc.

Forward-looking Statements: Any forward-looking indication of plans for products is preliminary and all future release dates are tentative and are subject to change at the sole discretion of Veritas. Any future release of the product or planned modifications to product capability, functionality, or feature are subject to ongoing evaluation by Veritas, may or may not be implemented, should not be considered firm commitments by Veritas, should not be relied upon in making purchasing decisions, and may not be incorporated into any contract.

Veritas, the Veritas Logo, NetBackup and CloudPoint are trademarks or registered trademarks of Veritas Technologies LLC or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

PR Contacts

US Contact

Veritas Technologies

Dayna Fried +1 925 493 9020

dayna.fried@veritas.com

EMEA Contact

Veritas Technologies

James Blamey +44 7467 688263

James.blamey@veritas.com

APJ Contact

Veritas Technologies

Belinda Lim +65 64275564

belinda.lim@veritas.com

1 Source: Gartner, Inc., Gartner, Inc., Market Share: Enterprise Infrastructure Software, Worldwide, 2017, May 2018

2 Source: Gartner, Inc., Magic Quadrant for Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions, July 31, 2017

3 Source: Gartner, Inc., Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Information Archiving, Garth Landers, Julian Tirsu, 30 October 2017

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/466009/Veritas_Logo.jpg