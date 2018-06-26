

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Owens Corning (OC) announced that it has entered into a Strategic Cooperation and Supply Agreement with Chongqing Polycomp International Corp. or CPIC for joint investment in technology, and construction and operation by CPIC of a new facility dedicated to the manufacture of high-modulus glass fiber products in China.



The new facility will be located in Chongqing, China. Expected to be operational by mid-2019, the facility will include a glass furnace with annual production capacity of 110,000 metric tons.



