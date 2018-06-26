Wealth Dynamix beats stiff competition from the likes of Temenos, Appway and Avaloq to win 'Outstanding Digital Solutions Provider' at the 2018 Private Banking Wealth Management awards in London earlier this month. The awards recognised achievements in the Private Banking and Wealth Management industries as well as challenged candidates to share their recent successes.

The judges were impressed by the WDX ONE Client Lifecycle Management solution and cited, "with the rapid rise of clients looking to engage their relationship managers through digital means instead of just traditional channels, this company's customer relationship management strategy and CRM system provides the tools and technology needed. Furthermore, with the regulator putting pressure on firms to implement a more rigorous process, the winner provides a best practice data store for KYC information and the automation of AML checks. Overall, the client lifecycle management solution addresses the regulatory and digital challenges of today's wealth management industry

Commenting on the win, Gary Linieres, CEO of Wealth Dynamix said "We are delighted to be named winner for this prestigious award against strong industry opposition. With growing industry endorsements on an international scale, Wealth Dynamix continues to empower our clients amid a fast-changing global regulatory backdrop."

Wealth Dynamix has won 10 industry awards in the last 18 months alone and has continually demarked itself by the quality of its Client Lifecycle Management solution. WDX ONE significantly improves the way wealth managers acquire, onboard and manage their client relationships and continues to evolve to fit the needs of the industry in a digital era where technology is key to growth and success.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180626005277/en/

Contacts:

WEALTH DYNAMIX

Laura Dalziel

Laura.Dalziel@wealth-dynamix.com

+1 (786) 220 7174

enquiries@wealth-dynamix.com

www.wealth-dynamix.com