Scuba Diving Empowers Women During PADI Women's Dive Day Celebrations

World's largest scuba diver training organization's fourth annual event encourages shared passion for underwater adventure

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, California, June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth consecutive year, the world's largest scuba diver training organization invites divers of all ages and experience levels to celebrate women and the dive community for its worldwide celebration known as PADI Women's Dive Day. PADI (Professional Association of Diving Instructors) encourages females around the globe to band together on Saturday, July 21, to safely and confidently explore the underwater world and inspire more women to experience how diving can transform their lives.

There are myriad benefits related to diving but - in celebration of PADI Women's Dive Day 2018 - here are five unique reasons PADIWomen love to dive, and ways that scuba diving can empower any woman to challenge the status quo:

Experience the world from a new perspective - Diving allows you to explore the other 71 percent of the planet covered in water. It provides abundant opportunities to find adventure in uncharted waters, travel to unique destinations, encounter wildlife and interact with cultures you might not otherwise meet. You'll even experience things right in your own hometown that you never knew were there. Secure a much needed "mental health day" - Self-care is essential for overall wellness. Being submerged underwater allows you to experience absolute peace and quiet from outside distractions. If you're a multitasker and juggle a lot in your life, scuba diving allows you to focus on the here-and-now, escaping the stresses of the topside world. Discover a whole new social sphere - Diving is a social sport, allowing you to meet and interact with others who share common interests and a passion for adventure, travel and the underwater world. Whether you're traveling abroad or seeking a local course, PADI Dive Centers and Resorts make it easy for divers to plan trips together or simply exchange tips, information and great memories. Obtain a sense of accomplishment and pride - Each dive leads to personal growth. Whether you're diving with mantas, participating in your first night dive or exploring a wreck, embracing new experiences builds confidence. Advocate for our ocean and our planet - Diving fosters appreciation for the underwater environment and its connection to our life on land. Through dive adventures, you can be exposed to people who can inspire and educate you about aquatic habitats, the importance of preserving them and how you can make a difference.

"PADI Women's Dive Day has gained impressive global momentum as the largest celebration in diving. We are proud to continue to close the gender gap among certified divers year over year, allowing all adventure-seeking women to fulfill their quest for ocean exploration and discovery," says Kristin Valette-Wirth, chief marketing and business development officer for PADI Worldwide. "In this fourth year, we remain committed to inspiring and empowering all divers to join us for a day of fun and passion, and to honor the incredible female divers around the world."

Throughout its history, scuba diving has often been viewed as a male-centric sport, with females historically achieving less than 35 percent of scuba certifications each year. But in the last four years, PADI has witnessed a reduction in the gender gap in dive certifications by nearly four percent. PADI Women's Dive Day has helped birth a movement of empowerment in the industry by inviting women everywhere to seek diving's unique gifts of adventure, pride and courage. Since its onset in 2015, PADI Women's Dive Day has grown from 335 events in 65 countries to nearly 900 events in 85 countries in 2017.

The annual tradition aims to strengthen bonds within the community, encourage more active diving and create more stewards for the ocean through a single day dedicated to community, self-discovery and adventure. PADI Women's Dive Day also celebrates female divers and organizations making waves in the industry, and provides opportunities for divers to have a positive impact on issues affecting ocean health and dive communities. In 2017, PADI Dive Centers and Resorts hosted a range of activities including dive cruises in Australia and underwater cleanups in Singapore, to fundraisers for female dive scholarships in the U.S. and dive excursions with marine biologists in Italy.

For more information on PADI Women's Dive Day 2018 or how you can learn to dive, visit www.padi.com/women or contact your local PADI Dive Center or Resort.

About PADI - The Way the World Learns to Dive

PADI (Professional Association of Diving Instructors) is the world's largest recreational diver training organization with nearly 6,500 dive centers and resorts and more than 135,000 professional members worldwide. Since 1966, PADI has remained dedicated to introducing new divers to the thrill of scuba diving and enhancing the skills of experienced divers. Issuing nearly one million certifications each year, PADI makes underwater exploration and adventure accessible to the public while maintaining the highest industry standards for dive training, safety and customer service. Committed to ocean conservation, with every diver certification issued PADI also creates a growing number of ocean ambassadors to help defend and preserve the marine environment for generations to come. For more information, visit www.padi.com.

Contact:Paige Thornley

Havas Formula

(619) 234-0345

padi@formulapr.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/709502/PADI_WDD_2018.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/95415/padi_logo.jpg