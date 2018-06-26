Proficio, Inc.: Proficio's New ProView Plus Portal Provides Clients With ThreatInsight Risk Score

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proficio (https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=yRvj1HTz0FJWMujnG_dHcboYYlzNduD783VDVfqHuxwxpP4H18BJPJxpjHoXdsZ9L-BXdlKE4Io8qFiUhNo0iw%3D%3D), an award-winning managed security services provider (MSSP) delivering managed detection and response (MDR), announced today the unveiling of their enhanced customer portal, ProView Plus, complete with new ThreatInsight risk scoring and executive dashboards. The ThreatInsight Scoring Dashboard is an industry first, offering customers total visibility into the gaps in their security controls and automatically providing recommendations on how to maximize current investments and minimize risks.

The unique ThreatInsight Scoring Dashboard leverages advanced analytics to reveal blind spots in an organization's security controls, and then identifies and scores those threats based on the steps of the Cyber Kill Chain. The ThreatInsight score is calculated based on Proficio's proprietary technology and provides customers with intelligent recommendations on how to improve their security posture; it also allows customers to see how their score compares to Proficio's complete customer base and their specific industry vertical.

"An alarmingly high percentage of threats go undetected by in-house security teams because there has never been a way for them to easily identify blind spots in their security controls that were putting them at risk," stated Ken Adamson, VP of Product Development at Proficio. "We chose to address this issue head-on by creating the ThreatInsight Scoring Dashboard. With this state-of-the-art technology we're providing our customers with a single pane of glass that gives them complete visibility into their security gaps and provides them with the necessary intelligence needed to improve their overall security posture and give them the peace-of-mind they deserve."

Along with the ThreatInsight Scoring Dashboard, the ProView Plus portal also has executive dashboards that provide customers with a high-level overview of their security posture, the ability to investigate security alerts, review device behavior, search security log sources, create boardroom-ready reports, and handle case management and escalations. Each executive dashboard is interactive and customizable with investigative workflows that provide in-depth security insight into each customer's network all in one location.

"At Proficio, our focus has always been on providing our customers with the most innovative and advanced security solutions, and the ProView Plus portal with new executive dashboards delivers on that commitment," said Brad Taylor, CEO of Proficio. With these latest portal enhancements, our customers have complete transparency into their security control performance and are provided with a clear roadmap on how to reduce overall risk in real-time. ProView Plus allows us to better support our customers' objectives by arming them with the necessary tools and critical information they need to justify security spending to their board and to keep their organization safe."

To request a demo of the new ProView Plus portal with ThreatInsight scoring, visit: www.proficio.com/proview-plus-with-threatinsight (http://www.proficio.com/proview-plus-with-threatinsight)

About Proficio

Founded in 2010, Proficio is an award-winning managed security services provider (MSSP) offering a full range of cybersecurity services including managed detection and response (MDR), 24/7 monitoring and alerting, automated response, advanced threat detection and security assessments through global security operations centers in San Diego, Barcelona and Singapore. Proficio's innovative approach to managed cybersecurity services uses proprietary processes, experienced security analysts, and the industry's most advanced technologies to help organizations defend against advanced threats. www.proficio.com (http://www.proficio.com/)

Media contact: media@proficio.com (mailto:media@proficio.com) | 800-779-5042

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a7d08992-ac3b-4b2e-945c-2d8506069c1e (http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a7d08992-ac3b-4b2e-945c-2d8506069c1e)