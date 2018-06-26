Atos Positioned as a Leader in both the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services for Europe and for North America

Paris, June 26, 2018 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation today announces that it has been positioned as a Leader by Gartner in both its Magic Quadrant for Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services for Europe[1] and for North America[2].

This is the 7th consecutive year that Atos has been named a Leader in the Europe-focused report, and the second consecutive year in the North America-focused report.

This Magic Quadrant analyzed 20 service providers that offer data center outsourcing (DCO) and hybrid infrastructure managed service (HIMS) in Europe, and another 20 in North America, based on their completeness of vision and ability to execute.

Atos believes it has a strong ecosystem of partners, investments in cognitive and automated solutions (https://atos.net/en/solutions/atos-codex-insight-driven-outcomes), SAP private Cloud platform proposition (https://atos.net/en/solutions/atos-business-accelerators), Codex IoT set of offerings (https://atos.net/en/solutions/atos-codex-insight-driven-outcomes), and its tailored solutions based on standard delivery and migration capabilities to deliver an end-to-end solution.



"We're thrilled that Gartner has once again recognized our leading global position in Data Center and Infrastructure services. We feel that these rankings validate our ability to provide our clients with highly industrialized and automated end-to-end Hybrid Cloud and Datacenter services which are the true foundation for organizations looking to drive transformative digital change" said Peter Pluim, Executive Vice President for Infrastructure and Data Management at Atos.

The Hybrid Cloud is one of Atos' four strategic digital pillars of growth (https://atos.net/en/solutions/digital-transformation-factory), and the foundation of its digital transformation services for clients. Atos recently announced a global partnership with Google Cloud (https://atos.net/en/2018/press-release_2018_04_24/google-cloud-and-atos-form-a-global-partnership), as its preferred public Cloud partner, which will see it deliver secure solutions to its clients including hybrid Cloud, machine learning and collaboration solutions to the enterprise.

Atos' Canopy Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud (https://atos.net/en/solutions/atos-canopy-orchestrated-hybrid-cloud) - Atos' Cloud service offering - provides businesses with highly industrialized and automated end-to-end Cloud services including:

End-to-end application and infrastructure transformation

End-to-end service orchestration and management over multiple Cloud types and

End-to-end cloud security, ultimately, enhancing business agility and scale, all while ensuring compliance with respective security policies.

To read a complimentary copy of the full Gartner report - North America, visit here

(http://go.atos.net/gartner-dco)To read a complimentary copy of the full Gartner report - Europe, visit here

(http://go.atos.net/gartner-dco-europe)To learn more about Atos' full suite of Digital Transformation Factory solutions, visit here (https://atos.net/en/solutions/digital-transformation-factory)

[1] Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services, Europe, Claudio DaRold, Robert Naegle, David Groombridge, 14th June, 2018. This report was previously titled Magic Quadrant for Data Center Outsourcing and Infrastructure Utility Services, Europe.

[2] Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services, North America, Mark D. Ray, William Maurer, David Edward Ackerman, Stephanie Stoudt-Hansen, Robert Naegle, 18th June, 2018. This report was previously titled Magic Quadrant for Data Center Outsourcing and Infrastructure Utility Services, North America.

Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

***

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with approximately 100,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of around € 12 billion. European number one in Big Data, Cybersecurity, High Performance Computing and Digital Workplace, the Group provides Cloud services, Infrastructure & Data Management, Business & Platform solutions, as well as transactional services through Worldline, the European leader in the payment industry. With its cutting-edge technologies, digital expertise and industry knowledge, Atos supports the digital transformation of its clients across various business sectors: Defense, Financial Services, Health, Manufacturing, Media, Energy & Utilities, Public sector, Retail, Telecommunications and Transportation. The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos Consulting, Atos Worldgrid, Bull, Canopy, Unify and Worldline. Atos SE (Societas Europaea) is listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

Press contact:

Europe: Lucie Duchateau | lucie.duchateau@atos.net | +33 7 62 85 35 10

North America: Mike Hockey | michael.hockey@atos.net | +1 281 728 7242





Click here for the pdf version (http://hugin.info/143359/R/2201267/853719.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: ATOS via Globenewswire

