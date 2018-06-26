Delta International Oil & Gas to Become CannAwake Corporation

Phoenix, Arizona and Nipton, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2018) - Today American Green, Inc. (OTC Pink: ERBB) announced today that it intends to commence limited tours of its fully licensed cannabis grow facility opening in Phoenix, Arizona. Tours of the "Sweet Virginia" Grow will feature American Green's Chief Grow Officer, Cory Anderson. Tours will be open to a very limited number of pre-screened ERBB shareholders (due to security concerns and AZ regulations). Those wishing to attend the tour may contact ERBB in order to commence the vetting process.

In other news, American Green subsidiary, Delta International Oil & Gas Inc. (OTCQB: DLTZ) has filed a Certificate of Amendment with the State of Delaware to formally change the name of the company to CannAwake Corporation. That amendment became effective with the State of Delaware last week. The final step in the process is to complete FINRA's registration update, which is being finalized now. Upon completion, CannAwake Corporation's new name, CUSIP number, and stock symbol will be recorded and released. Following the completion of the name change, CannAwake and ERBB will begin the process of distributing a portion of our shares of CannAwake Preferred stock to qualifying ERBB shareholders.

With the acquisition of Nipton, and its associated business, CannAwake has formally shifted its focus from fossil fuel development to real estate development, with a view towards development of clean, green and sustainable projects that tap into the explosive growth in the Intermountain West, with particular interest in the revitalization of other small towns; a model not just to bring back growth, but also to preserve the history and charm of each area.

Shareholders and interest holders may also stay current with American Green Updates:

Twitter: @American__Green (two underscores), or

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/americangreenusa

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/americangreenusa/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/magicalnipton/

NOTES ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Except for any historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission reports and filings. Certain statements contained in this release that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created by that Act. Reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because they involve unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Forward-looking statements may identified by words such as estimates, anticipates, projects, plans, expects, intends, believes, be should and similar expressions and by the context in which they are used. Such statements are based upon current expectations of the Company and speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which they are made.

About American Green, Inc.

American Green, Inc., became, in 2009, one of the first publicly traded technology companies in the cannabis industry. Now, with over 50,000 individual shareholders, more than any other company in the cannabis sector, American Green's mission is to lead the cannabis industry. Leveraging our team of professionals in cultivation, manufacturing, extraction, wholesale, retail, and community outreach, we strive to develop sustainable initiatives, while increasing shareholder value and company profit.

Contact:

American Green, Inc.

Investor Relations

11011 South 48th St.

Phoenix, AZ 85044

480-443-1600 X555