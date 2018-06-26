The Japanese provider will supply NAS Battery Systems with a combined capacity of 1.2 MW, and a storage capacity of 7.2 MWh. The batteries will serve Phase I of the 1 GW Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.Japanese ceramics company and NAS storage provider, NGK Insulators Ltd has supplied 1.2 MW of its large-scale NAS (Network Attached Storage) battery systems for a demonstration project at the 1 GW Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest solar project in the United Arab Emirates - and the Middle East - to date. NGK said that the batteries, which are now being installed at ...

