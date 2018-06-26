Many expansion plans are still firmly afoot in the Chinese solar PV manufacturing industry, if the information pv magazine gathered from some of the country's leading manufacturers at last week's Smarter E event, are anything to go by. Indeed, Tongwei , Longi, Sunport and BYD are all progressing at full speed with their capacity ramp ups.In an interview with pv magazine during last week's Smarter E event in Munich, Germany, Tongwei Solar revealed it will progress with its plans to increase current solar cell manufacturing capacity from 6 GW to 12 GW by the end of 2018, and to 20 GW by the end ...

