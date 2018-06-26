The projects are to be developed on a build-own-operate basis for an aggregate capacity of 2,500 MW. The eligible bid capacity is 200-500 MW, with a project capacity of at least 50 MW at one project site. The maximum tariff payable to each project developer is fixed at Rs 2.93/kWh for the entire term of 25 years.The Solar Energy Commission of India (SECI) has invited proposals for the establishment of Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS)-connected wind-solar hybrid projects across India, on a build-own-operate basis for an aggregate capacity of 2,500 MW. It will enter into power purchase agreements ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...