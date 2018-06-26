The share capital of Copenhagen Capital A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 28 June 2018 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0060732980 --------------------------------------------------------- Name: Copenhagen Capital Præf --------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 27,166,666 shares (DKK 27,166,666) --------------------------------------------------------- Change: 2,500,000 shares (DKK 2,500,000) --------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 29,666,666 shares (DKK 29,666,666) --------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 1.75 --------------------------------------------------------- Denomination: DKK 1 --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: CPHCAP PREF --------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 140100 --------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=684081