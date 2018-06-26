Infiniti Research, a global market and customer intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new market analysis study on the aircraft parts manufacturing market. An aircraft parts manufacturer wanted to evaluate the pricing strategies of aircraft parts manufacturers across the US and European region.

According to the experts at Infiniti,"Over the next couple of years, the global aircraft parts manufacturing industry is poised to witness challenges in terms of supply chain, digitalization, and cybersecurity."

Companies in the aircraft parts manufacturing industry manufacture aircraft components, aircraft and missiles, and space vehicles. The demand for aircraft parts is mainly driven by increasing military budgets and the complete economic developments, which affects airline traffic and the demand for new aircraft. The supply chain for aircraft parts frequently spans the entire globe and is categorized by the need to meet tight deadlines and high level of digitalization.

The market analysis solution presented by Infiniti helped the client to evaluate the overall economy and workforce effectiveness. The client was able to gain an in-depth understanding of the aircraft parts landscape.

This market analysis solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Analyze the price trends and customer preference for the segment under focus

Obtain insights into the competitors' pricing and customer intelligence strategies

This market analysis solution provided predictive insights on:

Improving aircraft efficiency

Increasing the use of composites in new aircraft parts development

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

