26.06.2018 | 14:58
AfriAg Global Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, June 26

26 June 2018

AfriAg Global Plc

("AfriAg Global" or the "Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

AfriAg Global Plc (NEX: AFRI) announces that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held today at 12 p.m., at the offices of Hill Dickinson LLP, The Broadgate Tower, 8th Floor, 20 Primrose Street, London, EC2A 2EW, all resolutions were duly passed.

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

-ENDS-

For further information please contact:

Afriag Global Plc:
David Lenigas (Executive Chairman)
+44 (0)20 7440 0640
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Guy Miller
Fungai Ndoro		+44 (0)20 7469 0930

