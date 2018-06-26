AfriAg Global Plc - Result of AGM

26 June 2018



AfriAg Global Plc

("AfriAg Global" or the "Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

AfriAg Global Plc (NEX: AFRI) announces that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held today at 12 p.m., at the offices of Hill Dickinson LLP, The Broadgate Tower, 8th Floor, 20 Primrose Street, London, EC2A 2EW, all resolutions were duly passed.

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

