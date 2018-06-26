In a somewhat shocking move, Greece's energy regulator, RAE has disqualified almost half of the entries to the forthcoming solar PV tender, set to take place next week.Greek energy regulator, RAE published yesterday a list of disqualified solar PV projects, which will not be allowed to participate in the upcoming tender on July 2. This is mainly due to incomplete applications, it said; for example, those that failed to upload all the necessary paperwork online, as required by the tender rules. Initially, RAE published a list of disqualified projects last week, however rejected applicants had ...

