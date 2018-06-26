sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 26.06.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 586 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

30,59 Euro		-0,29
-0,94 %
WKN: A0JC59 ISIN: US12673P1057 Ticker-Symbol: 9C7 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
CA TECHNOLOGIES Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CA TECHNOLOGIES 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,836
30,991
16:41
30,85
30,98
16:40
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CA TECHNOLOGIES
CA TECHNOLOGIES Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CA TECHNOLOGIES30,59-0,94 %