Cleeng, the leader in video e-commerce solutions for broadcasters, announces a Series B funding round of €5 Million to drive product development and growth in key markets. With the new funding, Cleeng will up its sales and marketing efforts, broaden its partner network and further invest in research and development. The funding round is led by Dutch venture capitalist firm Walvis, joined by current investors C4 Ventures. Walvis, founded by the J.A. Fentener van Vlissingen family, helps Dutch technology companies scale internationally.

The additional funding strengthens Cleeng's leading position in the Direct-to-Consumer video industry. Global broadcaster networks including Foxtel, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Sky News, and media brands like Feld Entertainment, Cyberobics/McFit use the company's flexible and scalable solutions to sell and secure their premium video content. With the advanced analytic capabilities, broadcasters have a 360° view of the end-user journey, along with powerful analytics that enable more precise data-driven business decisions.

"The OTT market is booming, and this investment will allow us to reinforce our core competencies and create the best platform for broadcasters to succeed in delivering Direct-to-Consumer strategies" said Gilles Domartini, founder and CEO of Cleeng. He added, "We'll expand our market presence in the USA, Europe and Asia to better meet the needs of leading broadcasters and our network of partners across the globe."

Vincent Gravesteyn, Managing Director at Walvis, commented "Cleeng's team has built a highly reliable and technically advanced video e-commerce platform for the broadcasting ecosystem. Premium videos are increasingly central to every media and content strategy today. Cleeng's innovation in this space offers valuable opportunities for business efficiencies". He continued, "Walvis invests in entrepreneurs with game-changing technologies and global ambitions, and we are excited to work together with Cleeng's leadership team to create an international market leader."

The Amsterdam-based startup continues to invest in bringing top talent on board its rapidly expanding team to drive business expansion and product development. Colin Morrison, VP Sales at TiVo and 25-year industry veteran will join Cleeng's supervisory board along with Vincent Gravesteyn and existing board member Olivier Huez from C4 Ventures, the investment fund founded by Pascal Cagni.

About Cleeng

Cleeng offers the smartest way to sell live and on-demand video, direct to consumers. The company helps Tier 1 broadcasters and operators to fully embrace the Direct-to-Consumer model and succeed with their OTT strategies. It's SVOD and Pay-Per-View solutions are used by market-leading brands like Foxtel, France Télévisions, Golden Boy Promotions, McFit, NHRA, and Sinclair Broadcast Group. The Cleeng platform and APIs are built for scalability, flexibility and is deeply integrated with the leading streaming and front-end providers.

Cleeng was founded in 2011 by former Apple, Philips and NEC e-commerce and media experts.

About Walvis

Walvis is Dutch for whale. Young whales grow rapidly to become healthy creatures that rule the oceans. They are strong because of their intelligence and family connections. John A. Fentener van Vlissingen founded Walvis in 2012. With expertise and network, Walvis helps young Dutch internet companies to grow into future global players.

About C4 Ventures

C4 Ventures is a leading European venture fund created by Pascal Cagni (VP GM Apple EMEIA 2000-2012). Based in London and Paris, C4 Ventures invests in both European early stage start-ups and late stage start-ups seeking to expand into European markets. C4 Ventures is a different kind of venture firm specializing in three sectors: the Future of Commerce, Smart hardware and Digital Media. Thanks to their operational expertise and a team of Operating Partners, C4 Ventures is best positioned to help entrepreneurs accelerate their business in the complex European landscape.

