Neovia Logistics, a global supplier of logistics services, has won an award from Automotive Logistics for the invention and design of the Information Console, a touchscreen system used to share performance data at warehouses across the company. The award, in the Service and Performance in Aftermarket category, was presented to Neovia at a ceremony in Bonn, Germany on June 12.

The Information Console, also known as the iCON, was invented by a team of Neovia employees to support the real-time sharing and analysis of operational data and key performance indicators at Neovia's warehouses. Where implemented, the iCON provides a dynamic interface for managers and employees to view, analyze and discuss data and eliminates the use of whiteboard- and paper-based data sharing. The iCON is currently being used in nearly 30 Neovia facilities worldwide.

"We are proud to receive an award from Automotive Logistics Europe for the design and invention of our iCON Information Console," CEO Pat Olney remarked. "This achievement demonstrates our commitment to real-world innovation, along with the exceptional employee ideas we receive and put into action through our Continuous Improvement process."

"Being able to develop continuous improvement ideas into awarded solutions like the iCON makes us all proud," said Sascha Tilli, Vice President of Sales in Europe, Middle East and Africa. "This award demonstrates the benefits of our lean approach and shows that we are taking the right steps in our facilities to deliver outstanding results for our customers."

The Performance in Aftermarket Logistics Award recognizes best-in-class operations or customer service in delivering parts to dealers, retailers and customers. The award panel, comprised of senior automotive logistics leaders, noted that the iCON brought clear value to Neovia and supported Neovia's continuous process improvement. Among the judges' comments: "It solves real, down-to-earth issues for shop floor management."

