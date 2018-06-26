Traditional and Off-Price Buyers Engage Firsthand with Luxury Lifestyle Products from Top European Brands in a Modern, Elegant Setting

MadaLuxe Group, North America's leading distributor of luxury fashion, today announced the opening of its new, 9,000-square-foot headquarters and showroom in New York City. A trusted partner for Europe's iconic luxury maisons, MadaLuxe Group will use its new East Coast offices as a base to further expand its brand relationships as well as its direct-to-consumer and wholesale businesses. The showroom, located within the headquarters, will serve as a destination for buyers to experience firsthand the incredible craftsmanship of the luxury fashion products the company imports. The sleek, modern space features designated areas for designer handbags, eyewear, apparel, footwear and timepieces from top European brands.

Located on the 15th floor of 1370 Broadway in New York City's famed Garment District, the new headquarters contain several executive offices that will enable the MadaLuxe Group team to conveniently connect with the many luxury brand and retail companies based in New York. Partnering with New York design firm Ssuperette, the company settled on a sleek and minimalist aesthetic. The MadaLuxe team felt it was important to let the beauty and craftsmanship of its merchandise reign supreme in the space, just as works of art would be displayed in a well-designed museum. Decorated in cool shades of white and gray, the space serves as a soothing and understated backdrop for the vibrant silks, rich leathers and precious metals on display for buyers.

"Our new headquarters and showroom provide traditional and off-price buyers with an opportunity to engage with luxury lifestyle products in an innovative atmosphere," said Adam Freede, CEO of MadaLuxe Group. "The space has been thoughtfully designed to showcase the unique products of our European partners, including runway videos and Hollywood set lighting inspired by our California roots, all of which enable buyers to experience luxury in an elevated way in our convenient Garment District location."

In line with MadaLuxe Group's family-owned DNA, the new headquarters include a communal reception area with the same kinds of coffee, espresso machines, and juice bars found in many of Milan's luxury showrooms. The intention was to create a warm entrance area where guests are encouraged to linger and mingle with MadaLuxe team while viewing the luxury apparel and accessory items on display.

"We're a family-owned business, so it's important to us that our guests feel like they're joining the MadaLuxe family," said Sandy Sholl, Co-founder and Executive Chairman of MadaLuxe Group. "That is why the lounge is designed to reflect our belief that when you come to visit us, you should feel like you're being welcomed into our home."

The lease was brokered by Robert Wizenberg, a First Vice President at CBRE, the world's largest full-service commercial real estate firm.

Since 2010, MadaLuxe Group and its co-founders, Sandy Sholl and Adam Freede, have created exceptional industry relationships, keen understanding of the consumer, and unrivaled business concepts have resulted in unprecedented access and an exclusive foothold in the market. MadaLuxe Group specializes in full-line and off-price distribution of handbags, eyewear, clothing, footwear, timepieces and more from Europe's iconic maisons. MadaLuxe Group is the exclusive United States distributor for timepieces from Ferragamo, Versace and Versus Versace. The group not only distributes to the world's most prestigious retailers, but also through MadaLuxe Vault, its own direct-to-consumer retail destination.

