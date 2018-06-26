Next Games Oyj: The Walking Dead: Our World coming July 12th from Next Games and AMC

Location-Based, augmented reality mobile game brings AMC's The Walking Dead TV series to life

NEW YORK & HELSINKI - June 26, 2018 - AMC and Next Games today announced that the unique and highly-anticipated, location-based, augmented reality mobile game The Walking Dead: Our World (https://www.thewalkingdeadourworld.com/) will launch globally on Thursday, July 12.

The Walking Dead: Our World lets players fight walkers wherever and whenever they want: on the streets, in the park and on their sofa. Players won't need to face the apocalypse alone, with Rick, Daryl, Michonne and all their favorite characters from AMC's The Walking Dead fighting by their side. The game will be available on iOS and Android free of charge to download.

Pre-register here: www.thewalkingdeadourworld.com (http://www.thewalkingdeadourworld.com)

Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AWVfZWk3t0U (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AWVfZWk3t0U)

About Next Games

Next Games (Helsinki Nasdaq First North: NXTGMS) is the first publicly listed mobile game developer and publisher in Finland, specializing in games based on entertainment franchises, such as movies, TV series or books. The developers of the critically acclaimed The Walking Dead: No Man's Land redefines the way franchise entertainment transforms into highly engaging service-based mobile games. The Walking Dead: No Man's Land, based on the popular AMC TV series, has been downloaded over 20 million times, with the game mirroring events as they occur in the show. Currently Next Games is working on four new games based on popular entertainment franchises including a mobile game for the popular Blade Runner franchise and a second The Walking Dead title with AMC, a unique location-based AR game, The Walking Dead: Our World. Next Games employs over 100 people and is based in Helsinki, Finland. www.nextgames.com



About AMC

AMC is home to some of the most popular and acclaimed programs on television. AMC was the first basic cable network to ever win the Emmy Award for Outstanding Drama Series with "Mad Men" in 2008, which then went on to win the coveted award four years in a row, before "Breaking Bad" won it in 2013 and 2014. The network's series "The Walking Dead" is the number one drama on television for the last six seasons among adults 18-49. AMC's other current original drama series include "Better Call Saul," "Fear the Walking Dead," "The Terror," "Into the Badlands," "Humans," "Preacher," "The Son," "McMafia," "Dietland," and the forthcoming "Lodge 49" and "The Little Drummer Girl." AMC also explores authentic worlds and discussion with original shows like "Talking Dead," "Talking With Chris Hardwick," "AMC Visionaries" and "Ride with Norman Reedus." AMC is owned and operated by AMC Networks Inc. and its sister networks include IFC, SundanceTV, BBC America and WE tv. AMC is available across all platforms, including on-air, online, on demand and mobile.

